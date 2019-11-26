Dr Joi Nunieh, the Acting Managing Director, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), on Tuesday called on the public to ignore social media friendship requests purportedly sent by her.

Nunieh said this in a statement issued by the commission’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Charles Odili, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Port Harcourt.

She said that the fictitious friendship requests currently in circulation were the handiwork of persons impersonating her on various social media handles.

“It has come to our notice that some unknown persons have impersonated the person of Nunieh by creating fake Facebook and Linkedln accounts and soliciting friendship of the public.

“It is imperative to inform the public that Nunieh does not at this time operate any Facebook or Linkedln account as she is too busy heading NDDC Interim Management Committee.

“So, in real terms, such accounts are cloned buttons activated by scammers to use the name and photo of Nunieh to defraud members of the public.

“The public should ignore such friendship request purportedly from Nunieh, as well as, report such to Facebook and Linkedln for appropriate sanctions,” she said.

Nunieh also urged the public and corporate organisations to disregard statements credited to her over her appointment of office assistants.

The managing director said that she did not appoint a Personal Assistant and Special Assistant on Social Media Matters since she assumed office.

“Anyone acting, appropriating, exercising influence and reaching out to people with such designation for whatever purpose is a fraudster and should be treated as such.

“The public is encouraged to report such person to security agents or apprehend and hand over such person to law enforcement agents,” she said.

Nunieh gave an assurance that ongoing reforms in the commission would not be compromised in spite of moves by some persons to sabotage the initiative.

(NAN)