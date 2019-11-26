Professor Wole Soyinka laureate and renowned dramatist, has urged men who have prostrate cancer to patronize Nigerian hospitals for treatment instead of going out of the country revealed.

In an interview with BBC, Soyinka stated, ”There is no disease in the world any human being needs to be ashamed. I don’t see why people need to go to Canada, Europe to receive treatment which is affordable in this nation, it is a shame.”

The Nobel laureate who went further to reveal that he was diagnosed with early-stage prostate cancer in 2014, said that he used an advanced technology, ‘proton therapy’ to treat it.

According to him, the treatment was an ‘easy ride although uncomfortable.

“It hadn’t yet gotten to the stage where it was non-reversible and so (the doctor) gave us a number of guidelines. I say us because he wanted to make sure that my wife made sure that I followed it. He sensed that I wasn’t going to be a very good patient. So he spoke to her most of the time rather than me,” he said.

Adding that, ”The options I compared to other treatment I know about and I have seen in operation. Mine for me was an easy ride, uncomfortable in many ways but it is painless.”