A housewife Hassana Usman, on Tuesday appeared in a Grade I Area Court, in Mpape, Abuja, for allegedly beating her neighbour to a pulp.

The police charged Usman, 25, of Gwan village, Mpape, with causing grievous hurt.

The Prosecutor, Mr Stanley Nwaforaku, told the court that the incident occurred when the complainant Hauwa Abdullahi, tried to intervene in a fight between Usman and her daughter, Maimuna.

Nwaforaku said Abdullahi was trying to prevent the defendant from beating and injuring Maimuna, when she turned on her and attacked her with a knife, and in the process removed her teeth, thereby causing her grievous hurt.

The prosecutor said the matter was reported at Mpape Police Station by the complainant, Abdullahi, of Gwam village on Nov. 15.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 248 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Judge, Mr Salihu Ibrahim, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N250, 000 with one reasonable surety in like sum.

Ibrahim then adjourned the case until Dec. 2, for further hearing.