Mauricio Pochettino has been linked with a number of clubs including Bayern Munich, Manchester United and most surprising, Arsenal, since being sacked as Tottenham boss.

Gary Neville has warned Mauricio Pochettino that success might be hard to come by if he replaces Unai Emery at Arsenal.

READ ALSO: Kim sinks long birdie to win biggest prize in women’s golf



Pochettino was sacked by Tottenham last Tuesday after five years at the club and replaced by former Chelsea and Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho.

Pochettino has already been linked with the Bayern Munich job, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s role at Manchester United and, most surprisingly, Unai Emery’s position at Arsenal.

Emery is struggling at Arsenal, with the club failing to win in their past six fixtures.

A growing number of Gunners fans want to see Emery sacked, and some are calling for Pochettino – who guided Spurs to a first Champions League final last season – to be given the job.

Neville has discussed the possibility of Pochettinho taking over from Emery, and has warned the Argentine it may be a tough job to take on.