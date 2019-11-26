Mr Dubem Muomandu, Chairman, Nigeria Association of Liquefied Petroleum Gas Marketers (NALPGAM), Anambra chapter has decried the hike in prices of cooking gas in the state.

Muomandu made the observation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Tuesday.

He also advised its members to take Public Liability Insurance cover to reduce risks in the event of accidents.

According to him, the increase in prices is more noticeably in the lower capacity cylinders of 3kg and 6kg used largely by the masses.

“The price of cooking gas per kg has increased from N250 to N320 at the moment. This means that a 3kg cylinder increased from N750 to N960 while the 6kg cost N1,920 as against N1,500.

“The hike is more noticeable in cylinders between 3kg and 6kg which are actually, for the poor masses, while the 12.5kg cylinder is considered to be for the well-to-do in the society.

“We are worried that this population of gas consumers are no longer coming to buy gas and are fast looking for alternative sources of domestic fuel.

“Gas marketers are already losing customers in this category,” he said.

Muomandu stressed the need to increase supply of gas to check the price increase caused by high demand of the product, adding that if not addressed, the price would skyrocket at Christmas period.

He said that the gas marketers were uncomfortable with the increase in price, as it had affected them negatively with their customers shifting attention to kerosene.

“There is need to increase gas supply through sufficient import to cause the price to drop. This is Christmas period.

“We need more supply of gas so that the marketers meet and surpass the demand for it,” he said.

The chairman called on its members to buy Public Liability Insurance to reduce the risk in their businesses in the event of accidents.

He said that this type of insurance cover should be included as a condition for renewal of members’ operating license.

“The Department of Petroleum Resources should mandate all Gas plant operators to have public liability insurance cover and it will not cause them much.

“Although nobody is praying for anything to happen, however, when it does happen, the risk to the owners will be reduced.

“The last time it happened in Anambra, the dealer paid almost N300 million, and that is because the man involved has the money.

“However, with the public liability insurance cover, the risk would have been shared with the insurance companies to a certain extent.

“So, it is very important that the gas plant operators have insurance cover,” he said.

Muomandu said the marketers needed to be updated regularly with developments in the industry fire-fighting techniques, product handling and Standard Operations Procedures to enable them operate professionally.