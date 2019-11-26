The University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) has said that information from Conference on witchcraft and the research findings would assist Church pastorsin their work for the gospel.

Egodi Uchendu, Director of B.I.C. Ijomah Centre for Policy Studies at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, organisers of the conference,said that witchcraft is only “the topic of the academic engagement”.

“Church pastors discuss witchcraft regularly and preach against it all the time, drawing from their experiences during their training and in their ministries,” he said.

“I am sure the information from this conference and the research findings would assist them in their work for the gospel.

“Surprisingly, some persons, erroneously concluded that only witches can discuss witchcraft. We are not witches. We are professors and scholars who are intrigued by this phenomenon of witchcraft.”

Uchendu said some of the organisers are Christians, and that the conference is “all about the advancement of knowledge”. “The body of Christ generally, including CAN, will also benefit from our findings,” he said, adding: “I invite CAN, PFN and the entire public to attend this conference so that we can all share knowledge on this topic that is already generating some controversy.”

