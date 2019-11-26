Following his nomination in the Grammy Awards, CNN has named Damini Ogulu popularly known as Burna Boy as number one in their list of Africa’s biggest music stars of the year.

His 19 track album, African Giant, was nominated alongside music heavyweights including Angelique Kidjo and Altin Gun. He follows in the footsteps of Femi and Seun Kuti, (the sons of legendary musician, Fela Kuti) King Sunny Ade and other Nigerian music stars.

Also making the list from Nigeria are Yemi Alade, Wizkid and Tiwa Savage.

Below Is The Full List;