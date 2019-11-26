The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja this morning fixed February 25 ,2020 to decide the fate of former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olisa Metuh who has been standing trial on seven counts charge since 2016.

Metuh is facing the trial with his company- Destra Investment limited for laundering the sum of 400 million Naira.

Metuh was alleged to have received the sum from the office of National Security Adviser (NSA) which were traced to money released for purchase of arms.



Justice Okon Abang fixed the date for judgment this morning after the prosecution and defendants counsel adopted their final briefs of argument.



While the prosecution lawyer Sylvernus Tahir said that he established that the defendant committed the offences the defendant lawyer Abel Oziokwu told the court the defendant Metuh has proved his innocence therefore he should be discharged and acquitted of the charges.



Details later…