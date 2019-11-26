Following his alleged plans to undergo a plastic surgery to get the perfect body, popular cross-dresser, Bob Risky has revealed that he has done the surgery which he said has resulted to bleeding.

The Nigerian male barbie also known as Idris Okuneye, took to Instagram over the weekend to share a photo of himself signing a form ahead of his liposuction surgery.

He stated, ”Liposuction is not easy mehnnn…. all my body is swollen. I’m bleeding little by little. I can’t wait to show you guys my new body. I can’t sit in my buttocks for one month”

“I’m glad I did dis surgery outside Nigeria. Can’t wait to flaunt my new body,” he noted.