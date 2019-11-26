An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Tuesday, ordered the remand of three unemployed persons at the Kirikiri Correctional Facility, having pleaded guilty to stealing phone and other valuables worth N21,000.

Magistrate O. O. Akingbesote ordered that the three accused: Akeem Olaleye, 32, Yusuf Bello, 31 and Monsuru Adio, 26, be kept in the facility at the Lagos, pending their sentence.

Akingbesote adjourned the case until Dec. 3 for review of the facts and sentencing.

The defendants of no fixed address were arraigned for alleged conspiracy and stealing.

Earlier, the prosecutor, ASP. Rachael Williams said that the defendants stole a Nokia phone, valued at N4, 000, a memory card worth N6, 000 and N11, 000, totaling N21, 000, property of one Mr Obima Udema.

Williams also told the court that the defendants committed the offences with others still at large on Nov.11 at about 3.00 a. m. on Oke Keto Street in Ikeja.

She said that the complainant was off loading vegetable oil from a car when the defendants accosted him and stole his valuables.

“The complainant raised an alarm and with the help of passers-by, the defendants were caught while the others ran away,” the prosecutor said.

The offences contravene Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (revised). (NAN)