American musician, Taylor Swift was presented with the Artist of the Decade award by legendary singer-songwriter Carole King, whose hits include I Feel The Earth Move and (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman.

Addressing her fans, Swift continued: “This is an award that celebrates a decade of hard work and of art and of fun and memories, all that matters to me is the memories that I’ve had with you guys, with you the fans, over the years.

“We’ve had fun, incredible, exhilarating, extraordinary times together and may it continue.”

The career-spanning honour wasn’t Swift’s only award at the ceremony – she picked up another five competitive awards, including artist of the year.

That brings her total tally of AMA trophies to 28 – breaking a record held by Michael Jackson, who received 24 American Music Awards.