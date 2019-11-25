Some tourism and culture stakeholders have commended the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) for successfully hosting the 12th International Arts and Crafts Expo (INAC).

They gave the commendations in separate interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja at the end of 2019 INAC.

The expo which began Nov. 20 and ended on Nov. 24, at the Federal Capital Territory Exhibition Pavilion, Abuja had a theme entitled: “Networking Nigerian Crafts to the World.”

The stakeholders said the annual expo had been a veritable platform for global unity and cohesion, adding that it should be sustained.

Mr Sayyed Mohammed-Azimi, Cultural Consular, Iran Embassy in Abuja said that the platform was a beautiful one, for the country to see how Nigeria and Iran could collaborate in improving their arts and crafts.

Mohammed-Azimi, commending the organisers of the fair, said that in spite the economic situation of the country, the fair came out successful.

He said that the platform had challenged countries on areas they needed to improve in their arts and crafts, having learnt from countries that were doing better.

The consular urged countries to come with improved quality of their arts and crafts next edition of the fair so that people could learn more.

”I like to appreciate NCAC for this platform and for holding this edition, in spite challenges.

”This has created thirst in most countries to be more creative, just like for my country, Iran.

”We will be improving on our arts, based on what we have learnt so far from Nigeria and other countries,” he said.

Mr Ikechi Uko, organiser of AKWAABA African Travel and Tourism Marketa also commended the organiser of the event for engaging the international communities in marketing nation’s products in the creative industry.

He said this had given Nigeria leverage over other countries, adding that citizens of other countries were more aware of Nigerian arts and crafts.

”I have always believed in engaging the international community for our products to be well marketed and that is what we do in AKWAABA,” he said.

Mr Oluwaseye Adeyemo, Executive Director, Ogun State Council for Arts and Culture said that NCAC should be commended because it had improved tremendously on the annual fair.

He said with the huge success recorded, there was room for improvement on certain areas of the organisation like focusing on adequate publicity for the fair in subsequent years.

Adeyemo also urged other states that did not participate to avail themselves of the opportunity next year, assuring them that lots of business opportunities abound in the fair.

”The fair has been quite interesting and educating, I give kudos to the organisers, international delegates and states present who had worked tirelessly to ensure the fair comes out beautifully.

”I like to call on other countries and states not present to watch out for next edition, lots of business opportunities could be tapped here for the unemployed.

”It is a platform to network for business ideas, an avenue to draw inspiration and spur creativity,” he said.

Adeyemo said that such a platform was needed to ensure citizens of different countries come to mingle for business purposes.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that over 30 countries and 18 states participated in the fair with lots of activities ranging from free skills acquisition, free medical check-up, investment forum, states and countries days.