The police on Monday in Lagos arraigned two mechanics who allegedly stole a motorcycle worth N210,000.

The defendants – Seyi Adeleye, 20, and Tobi Tajudeen, 21 – appeared before a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court on a a three-count charge of conspiracy, stealing and breach of the peace.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Modupe Olaluwoye, told the court that the defendants committed the offences at 5.00a.m. on Nov. 21, opposite Ann’s Barracks, Sabo, Yaba, Lagos.

Olaluwoye alleged that the defendants stopped the complainant, Mr Sulaimon Sanni, on the road and stole his Bajaj motorcycle at knifepoint.

According to her, the defendants rode off the stolen motorcycle but were arrested by some army personnel in the barracks who had earlier seen them wandering.

She added that the red motorcycle had the registration number, KSF 200 QL

The alleged offences contravene Sections 411, 287 and 168 (h) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (revised).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that conspiracy attracts two years’ jail term, while stealing is punishable with three years’ imprisonment.

The defendants were granted a bail in the sum N100,000 each with two sureties each in like sum.

Chief Magistrate Oluwatoyin Oghere ordered that all the sureties must be gainfully employed and have evidence of three years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until Dec. 4, for mention.