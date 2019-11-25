Pop music star, Justin Bieber has shocked fans with his new ‘cotton candy’ style hair cut.

Beiber debuted the new look on Sunday afternoon while house hunting with his wife, Hailey Beiber.

The Canadian star first burst onto the scene in 2010 with the release of his chart topping hit, ‘One Time’ and his side-swept dirty blonde lengths quickly became his calling card.

Over the course of his time in the spotlight, and with every album launch, Bieber has shown off a new look—transforming his fringe into a platinum shag before shaving it all off.

When Bieber met Hailey, his lengths seemed to echo the relationship challenges in his personal life.

He stepped out with a messy layered bob during that one infamous park chat and even tried out the matrimonial man bun before their surprise City Hall wedding.

After the couple tied the knot officially, Bieber began to take a seriously adult approach to his hair, keeping his buzz cut trim and tidy before his recent pink hair debut.

