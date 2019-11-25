Alleged internet fraudster, Ismaila Mustapha, also known as Mompha, has pleaded not guilty to a 14-count charge bordering on the offences following his arraignment by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

EFCC alleged that Mompha was involved in a N33billion money laundering charge.

Mompha, who was arraigned at the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos by the EFCC, arrived this morning for his traial.

Justice Mohammad Liman remanded him in prison custody and adjourned till Friday for hearing of his bail application and commencement of trial.