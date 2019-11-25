A Federal High Court in Abuja has upheld the agreement of former Comptroller General of Customs (CGC), Abudullahi Inde Dikko, to refund $8million to the government as well as stopped the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from planning his trial over an alleged financial infraction while in office.

Justice Nnamdi Dimgba, in a judgment on Monday, upheld Dikko’s argument that he can no longer be prosecuted by any agency of the Federal Government after an agreement he entered with the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and the Director General of the. Department of State Services (DSS) to refund $8million to the government.

ALSO READ Kogi: PDP’s threat of boycotting supplementary poll silly joke – APC



The Nation reports that Justice Dimgba held that since it was proved that such an agreement exist, and Dikko has kept his side of the bargain by paying 1,576,000,000 and more to the Federal Government, through the EFCC funds recovery account in Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), it was wrong for the EFCC or any other agency of government to seek to prosecute him (Dikko) on the same alleged crime.