Controversial actress, Tonto Dikeh has revealed that she would never quarrel with cross dresser friend, Bob Risky.

Tonto made this known on Anita Joseph’s comment section on social media on Sunday.

She stated,” Dearest Bobrisky I DONT CARE WHAT HAPPENS IN THE FUTURE WE CAN NEVER DO THIS… I mean never ever ever .. MY PROMISE TO YOU“

Recall, Daily Times reports that Anita ratted out her best friend, Uche Elendu over an issue on social media recently, which Tonto revealed that it could have been settled privately.