An NGO, E-waste Relief Foundation (ERF) has called on e-waste handlers to practise safe e-waste management to avoid any harm to man and its environment.

The ERF President, Dr Ifeanyi Ochonogor, made the call in Lagos on Monday.

Ochonogor said that there had been consistent mismanagement of e-waste by the informal sector, thereby causing harm to man and the ecosystem.

ALSO READ Nigerian Conservation Foundation set to mobilise Nigerians to combat climate change impact



He said that for much harm to be averted, there was need for sensitisation and education of the informal sector by e-waste management experts.

According to him, it would be achieved by organising programmes such as the Lagos E-waste Handlers Capacity Enhancement Programme (LEHCEP 2).

”The annual event, being the second edition, is specifically packaged for informal e-waste handlers to better educate them on the best way to safely handle e-waste components.

”It is to ensure that in handling e-waste, no harm is done to man and its environment.

”The event will take place at the Computer and Allied Products Dealers Association of Nigeria (CAPDAN) Secretariat on Nov. 28.

“It will involve resource persons including Prof. Oladele Osibanjo, President, Waste Management Society of Nigeria (WAMASON),’’ Ochonogor said in a statement.

He said that the handlers would get experts’ practical demonstrations on the proper handling of electronic-waste and usage of appropriate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that ERF is focused on tackling the electronic-waste (e-waste) within Nigeria and the West Africa sub-region.

(NAN)