Nigeria launched its first national sexual offenders register on Monday, 25th November in Abuja which coincidentally marked the 16 days activism against gender-based violence commencement.

The register will contain database of those convicted for sexual violence and those awaiting conviction, in other to curb sexual abuse rate in Nigeria.

The director general of Naptip, Dame Julie Okah-Donli, said the Sexual Offender Register is made available online for quick accessibility.

She further noted that names of all those prosecuted for sexual violence since 2015 till date are already in the register, and would be assessable to anyone who pays the token requested for on the site.

To report incidences dial *627#

www.naptip.gov.ng