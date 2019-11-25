Atiku Abubakar, has returned to Nigeria after spending about seven months in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Sources close to the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 23, 2019 poll, confirmed to Daily Trust that Atiku returned in the early hours of Monday.

More birthday wishes were sent to Atiku by many well wishers such as the PDP, Peter Obi, and others

A very happy birthday to a great leader and friend, @atiku. You remain a beacon for selflessness and service. As you grow in age, so shall your strength. With best wishes, -PO. pic.twitter.com/ZnyjJYZEZY — Peter Obi (@PeterObi) November 25, 2019