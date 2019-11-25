By Chioma Joseph

All is now set for the relocation of some units of the Nigerian Army (NA) in Yaba, affected by the construction of the Lagos -Ibadan standard guage railway, a project embarked on by the ministry of transportation, to Epe.

The affected units which included the

81 Division Base Ordnance Depot, Nigerian Army Printing Press, 81 Division Tailoring Factory and the Nigerian Army School of Finance and Administration, will be moved to a large expanse of land acquired by the Nigerian Army at Epe, since 1970.

Speaking at the groundbreaking cum foundation laying ceremony for the Army Barracks in Epe, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. – Gen . Tukur Buratai, noted that the coming of the Nigerian Army to the Epe community will amongst other benefits, have a positive impact on the security of the community.

The ceremony which held on Saturday had in attendance, the Minister of Transportation, Honourable Rotimi Amaechi, the Lagos State Governor, Babjide Sanwo -Olu, The Oba of Epe Land, Oba Kamorudeen Animashaun, amongst other dignitaries.

Speaking on the speculation that the NA had abandoned the large expanse of Land, Buratai said: “ We did not abandon this place, in the real sense we still have all the documents with us, we have not handed over completely to any other person. So we are only coming back to take our property. We are coming back in a grand style. You will recall that the Nigerian Army established barracks at this location, and you have been informed that it was an outright regiment that was deployed.

“ However, because of reorganisation and other challenges bedevilling the NA then, and of course we have to come back because of the federal government’s new drive to modernise the transport sector by establishing the new or expanded dual gauge railway system for our country. The unit is still located at Yaba, we have to move them to this place including the tailoring factory.

“ We envisaged that with the relocation of the 81 Base Ordinance to Epe, and the consequent hosting of the NA presence here, will have a positive impact on the security of the environment and its people. With the presence of this unit, there will be a much higher level of security, we solicit the support of the traditional rulers and all so that we can perform our duty as it requires.”

The COAS also appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari and the minister of transportation for facilitating the prompt approval and release of funds that have made the laudable project a reality.

“ The minister of transportation was supportive of NA throughout the negotiation of the movement of this unit from Yaba. We thank President Muhammadu Buhari for his relentless and profound support to the NA. We will continue to be responsive and professional in the discharge of our constitutional role.”

On the recent flag-off of Exercise Crocodile Smile IV in the 81 Division Area of Responsibility, the Army Chief said the exercise will clampdown on internet fraudsters and other criminal elements.

“ The exercise is ongoing and we want to assure all law-abiding citizens of Lagos and Ogun state that the 81Division is up to the task to deal with all criminal activities of Yahoo boys, area boys, kidnappers and other criminal elements. This we will do continuously in conjunction with other security agencies, ” he said.

On his part, Mr Amaechi applauded the Army for showing a high level of responsiveness in relocating the units affected by railway project speedily.

The minister of transport who was represented by the Deputy Director, Rail Transport Services, Barry Odie, also pledged continuous support for the Army, saying the railway project will benefit the economy greatly.

He said: “ The Railway modernization project to link Lagos to Ibadan with standard gauge affected some units of the Nigerian Army at the Yaba corridor, consequently it became necessary to seek the understanding of the Nigerian Army to relocate these units to facilitate progress in the much-needed development of transportation infrastructure, being one of the key pillars of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari’s ‘Change Agenda’, which the railway modernization project represents. Indeed, the railway modernisation project, when completed promises huge potentials for the Nigerian economy through its multiplier effect on diverse areas of activity.

“ This groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of new office and residential accommodation as well as other facilities for 81 Base Ordnance Depot, thus marks a significant milestone in the history of the transportation sector and the country at large and an exhibition of the excellent intercourse between the Nigerian Army and the Federal Ministry of transportation.

“ The excellent show of inter-agency collaboration and Corporation that characterised the negotiation between the Nigerian Army and the Federal

Ministry of transportation in ceding of Nigerian Army controlled affected areas in the Yaba corridor was unprecented. The Nigerian Army vacated the space at Yaba and relocated affected units to temporary locations even before negotiations were concluded concerning their possible permanent site. This I believe is the hallmark of professionalism and responsiveness as envisioned in the chief of army staff vision and an exhibition of patriotism.

“ I, therefore, want to use this opportunity to appreciate the COAS for his prompt response to our request for the relocation of military units at Yaba, to enable progress on the Lagos -Ibadan Railway project and it is my hope that this level of patriotism, professionalism, responsiveness and dedication to service would be emulated by other heads of agencies of government.”

Governor Sanwo – Olu who was also represented by the Chairman Epe Local Government Area, Doyin Adesanya, welcomed the Army saying the state government and the host community will support the Army whenever the need arises.

The Corps Commander, Nigerian Army Engineers, Maj.- Gen. John Malu said the development work on the land will be handled by the Nigeria Army Engineers and the Nigerian Army Special Project as direct labour project.

“ The scope of work covers the construction of office complexes, officers’ quarters, SNCOs quarter, corporal Below quarters (CBQs), officers mess, WOs and Sgts mess, soldiers club worship centres, perimeter fence and other vital facilities. Other work includes water supply, external electrification and internal access roads, ” he said.

The COAS also commissioned remodelled and reconstructed office blocks at the Army Supply and Transport Headquaters in Apapa.