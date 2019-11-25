A stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi state, Hon. Charles Oko Enya, is seeking third term for President Muhammadu Buhari.

Enya has asked a Federal High Court in Abakiliki, Ebonyi state, to ask the National Assembly and the Attorney-General of the Federation and minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, to remove constitutional clauses in Section 137 (1 ) (b) of the 1999 constitution (as amended) of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, which says that “a person shall not be qualified for election to the office of President if he has been elected to such office at any two previous elections”. While section 182 (1 ) (b) states that “no person shall be qualified for election to the office of Governor of a State if he has been elected to such office at any two previous elections”.

The suit with No: FHC/AI/CS/90/19, which was filed at the court last Wednesday by his counsel, Barr. Agboti , the APC member is seeking for possible of section 1371) (b) and 182 (1) (b) in the 1999 constitution (as amended).

Recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari had said that he will adhere to the provisions of the constitution by not attempting another term in office.

Buhari said this on Friday at the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Executive Council Meeting (NEC) in Abuja.

“I’m not going to make the mistake of attempting a third-term; besides age factor, I swore by the Holy Book that I will go by the constitution and the constitution says only two terms are available.

“I know that I’m in my last term and I can’t afford to be reckless, I’m not going to ask for anybody’s vote.

”Yesterday at the meeting of the caucus, I made some comments which are still relevant here.

“But to me, the most important is that every member of NEC should reposition him or herself to make sure that he has dominated his constituency politically.

“The aim is that, as I mentioned yesterday, history will not be fair to us outrightly, if the APC collapses at the end of this term.

“History will be fair to us, if the APC remain strong and not only holds the centre but make gains.

”People will reflect with nostalgia that once upon a time, the builders of APC made lots of sacrifices, worked very hard.

“The sacrifices are physical, material and moral to make sure that we maintain the leadership politically.

“This is what we should all aim at and ensure that our constituencies understand us and follow us to this great objective,” he said.

“NEC members must make sure that people elected are responsible from polling units to wards, local governments and states in their constituencies.

“If for any other reason you divide the party at any constituency and it causes failure, then be prepared that history will not recognise you as a leader at any level at anytime,” he said.