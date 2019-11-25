A 33-year-old accounts officer, Temitope Agbabo, who allegedly stole her employer’s N4.1 million, was on Monday arraigned in Lagos State.

The defendant was charged before an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court on one count of stealing.

READ ALSO:

Agbabo, who resides at Ogudu area of Lagos, however, pleaded not guilty before Magistrate Ejiro Kubeinje, who admitted him to bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Kubeinje said the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

According to the prosecutor, Insp. Donjour Perezi, the defendant stole the sum from June 2018 to Oct. 2019, at No. 13B Sunny Jide St., Ogudu Ori-Oke in Ogudu.

Perezi said that the stolen money belonged to the Vixa Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.

Perezi said that the defendant, who was in possession of the company’s key to the safe, took advantage of it to steal the sum.

“The defendant, being the company accounts officer, had been stealing cash sums to the tune of N4, 153, 954, 42.

“When the company discovered that the money was stolen, the defendant confessed that she had been diverting it to personal use,” he said.

The alleged offence contravened Section 287 (7) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (revised).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the section provides for seven years’ jail term for stealing from one’s employer.

The case was adjourned until Jan. 7, 2020, for mention.