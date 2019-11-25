The Acting Chairman of Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Alhaji Musa Liman Kwande, has said that the North would vote for only one candidate of northern extraction irrespective of the political party in 2023

Kwande, who told journalists in Lafia, Nasarawa State, said only tested and trusted Northern politicians would be allowed to contest for public offices with candidates from other parts of the country in 2023.

Osinbajo, Oduduwa Versity Founder Harp on Importance of Education

He said: “I am expressing my opinion as a full-fledged Northerner and a citizen of Nigeria and not that of ACF. Nigeria is our country, we must unite and develop it despite differences in geographical locations.

“We should not relent in the pursuit of growth and development as we are blessed with gifted people and many resources, as only Nigerians would develop the country to greater heights.”

According to him, the ACF and Northern Elders’ Forum (NEF) are pressure groups striving for the development of Northern Nigeria in particular and Nigeria in general.

He admonished Northerners to develop the region by voting for people who favour development and not those who are self-centered.

The ACF chief urged Nigerians to denounce violence, saying it is against democratic norms and a threat to the country.