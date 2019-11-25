Mrs. Esther Kwaghe, Director, Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), has charged the Security Committee for the 2019 Christian Pilgrimage exercise to ensure zero abscondment.

Kwaghe, in a statement by Celestine Toruka, Head, Media a8nd Public Relations, on Sunday in Abuja, urged the committee to identify pilgrims who had the potential to abscond.

According to the statement, “abscondment has been a very big challenge to Christian Pilgrimage over the years”.

“It is one vice we must do everything possible to curb.

“God has singled you out for service to serve Nigeria and humanity; you must put in your best and serve well,” he said.

Kwaghe stressed that Nigeria is blessed with so much resources that no citizen should aspire to live elsewhere, urging Nigerians to look inward and explore available resources toward personal and national development.

She, however, charged the committee to diligently carry out its duties and accord the pilgrims the respect they deserve.

She further urged them to do everything humanly possible to achieve the terms of reference so as to help the commission to achieve a successful pilgrimage exercise.

In his response, John Alifa, Coordinator of the Security Committee, thanked the Commission for giving them the opportunity to serve.

Alifa promised that the committee would do everything possible to achieve a zero abscondment for this year’s pilgrimage.

Members of the 2019 security sub-committee were drawn from the Armed Forces, paramilitary services, and the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria.

(NAN)