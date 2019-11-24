Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ahmed Wase, has called on religious leaders to join politics to build a better Nigeria, saying only those with the fear of God can fight corruption.

Speaking at the 13th graduation of the professorship and doctorate award by Freedom University and Theological Seminary, Abuja, on Saturday, Wase advised the clerics to be actively involved in the task of nation building, saying the country requires their services in its quest for greatness.

He said Nigeria needs the inputs of religious leaders as it is only those without the fear of God that don’t indulge in corrupt practices.

He said: “When you have men of God in authority, it is apt to enjoy hard work, transparency and dedication. And I want to believe that we require these in our country, because only those who have fear of God can execute and carry out their functions in a manner that the Lord will be pleased with them.

“You can only be corrupt when you don’t have the fear of God, you can only engage in killing your fellow man when you don’t have the fear of God. I believe we require people like you to manage our economy and our country.”

Wase also urged the graduates to shun all forms of violence and to put to use the knowledge they acquired to bring peace to the nation, adding that “God has a reason for putting us together and that no person can change the destiny of another person.”