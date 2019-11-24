The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, said that the late Sardauna of Sokoto, Sir Ahmadu Bello were progenitor of hate speech in Nigeria.

IPOB statement by IPOB’s spokesperson, Emma Power said ‘Fulani were the first to utilise hate speech to advance their domination of the political space in Nigeria, but today they want to stifle debate and criticism. I suggest this fact guide the thinking of Almajiri lawmakers sponsoring this bill.

The statement reads ‘Sir Ahmadu Bello the preliterate Fulani Caliphate feudal lord with his primitive xenophobic tendencies was and still remains the undisputed progenitor of hate speech and irredeemable hater of non-Muslim ethnic groups in the disastrous British colonial experiment known as Nigeria.

“Some inhabitants of the abominable damnation, especially those from the south- with their warped and misguided sense of patriotism, still accommodate the obnoxious and downright ignorant views of the Janjaweed unity begging desert dwelling cow loving reprobates. Britain must close their African Zoo to help put the animals that inhabit it out of their collective misery and hopelessness.

“Here is undisguised and raw hatred from core Arewa North as represented by Sir Ahamdu Bello in this BBC interview. Are these the type of hypocrites you want to share the same country with? Heaven forbid!”