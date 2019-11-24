The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has kicked against the proposed conference of witches scheduled to hold this week at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN).

The Christian body said it would stop at nothing to frustrate the event, describing it as a subtle way of handing Enugu state over to the kingdom of darkness.

This was contained in a statement issued on Sunday by the PFN Chairman in the state, Bishop Godwin Madu, who declared that they would not sit by and watch some people hand the state over to witches.

Querying why the conveners chose Enugu state, he said that “we cannot fold our hands and watch our future dragged into what will not give God glory.

“To this end, the church in Enugu has declared two days of prayer and warfare. We must not allow this at a time like this, as we have had enough of ungodly activities in the country already. The church should pray against those sponsoring evil in the state.

“Enugu state is in the hands of God and for that reason, we will not hand it over to witches. So, all Christians should without delay call on the God of Abraham, Isaac, Jacob and the awesome God of David to fight for His name.”

Madu cautioned the Vice Chancellor of the UNN, Prof. Charles Igwe to immediately call off the conference to avoid the wrath of God.

“It will be in the interest of the vice chancellor and his cohorts to cancel the event, as doing so would amount to declaring war against God and they know what the implications will be,” Bishop Madu warned.