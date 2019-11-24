The Peoples Democratic Party in Ekiti state has condemned the statement credited to the state Governor, Kayode Fayemi that people without voter’s card would be allowed to vote with their driver license in the December 7 local government election.

PDP maintained that any guideline or law made by the state government through the State Independent Electoral Commission (SIEC) that runs contrary to the Electoral Act and the constitution will be vehemently resisted by the party and rejected by the people.

A statement by the PDP Publicity Secretary in the state, Mr. Jackson Adebayo, said the SIEC has resulted to obnoxious steps after realizing that the election will not be the usual game they thought at the beginning.

Kayode Fayemi

Adebayo said it’s condemnable for the electoral body to be asserting that those without voter’s card can use their driving license or national identity card as an alternative, since it’s not provided for by the Electoral Act and the constitution.

The party added that most of the guidelines laid down by the electoral commission are illegal, adding that “these are observation which the party has raised in the past and under no circumstances would the party accept liability for the breach of these obnoxious guidelines.”

PDP argued that the governor and the electoral commission should do the state proud by accepting the fact that the state belongs not only to his party, the All Progressive Congress (APC), but to all sons and daughters of Ekiti state.

“There is no ambiguity in the conduct of the local government election as the government wants to be presenting it now, hence it’s advisable for the SIEC to follow only what’s obtainable in the general elections rather than taking some illegitimate short- cut to bar other party’s candidates from contesting in the election,” Adebayo said.

Read Also: PDP to fly flags at half-mast

The PDP spokesman noted that that the idea of using other identity cards rather than the voter’s card is a deliberate arrangement to rig the forthcoming local government election which would not be acceptable under any guise.

”The position of the law is that voters would come for accreditation with their voter’s card and proceed to cast their vote; anything aside from this is a laughable abracadabra that is neither acceptable to the PDP or the people of Ekiti state,” he declared.