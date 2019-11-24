The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has started distributing relief materials to communities affected by flood in Rivers state, an official has said.

Acting Managing Director NDDC, Dr. Joi Nunieh, disclosed this in a statement by the commission’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Mr. Charles Odili, in Port Harcourt on Sunday.

According to her, the exercise commenced with the donation of maternal delivery kits and cholera vaccines to flood victims camped at the Akinima Primary Health Centre, Ahoada West Local Government Area of the state.

“We embarked on this exercise to ameliorate the pains of displaced inhabitants of flood-ravaged communities in Ahoada West Local Government Area of Rivers state.

“We are aware that most communities in Ahoada West have been submerged by flood that has caused so much physical devastation, psychological trauma and financial loss (to victims).

“NDDC is moved by the pains of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), who have been exposed to poor hygiene and increased risk of disease outbreaks,” the statement said.

The managing director said the commission is worried with the living conditions and feeding arrangements of flood victims at the IDPs camp.

She explained that some of the flood victims, including children were seen sleeping on the bare floor due to severe shortage of mattress in the camp.

“The potential cholera outbreak and spread of epidemics in these flooded locations is real, hence it is important to urgently prevent or minimise such occurrences that can cost lives.

“So, we are providing cholera vaccines for residents of the flood communities, as well as supplying them with maternal delivery kits to curb child and maternal deaths.

“In the camp, we saw a new born baby and the mother unable to return home because of the flood. We also observed that some of the victims were sleeping on bare floor.

“So, we must do something immediately to reduce their pains. The commission will send mattresses and food stuffs to complement the medical supplies delivered,” she said.

Nunieh assured that the commission would liaise with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to provide relief materials to the IDPs.

She further said that NDDC is partnering with state governments and community development committees to develop rural communities in the Niger Delta region.

Chairman of Ahoada West Local Government Area, Mr. Hope Ikiriko is quoted to having decried the living conditions of the flood victims at the IDP camps.

Ikiriko said that aside interventions from the state government and NDDC, no other organisation has come to the aid of victims.