Lagos – The Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Agency (Task Force) has enjoined members of the public to support the agency by providing useful security information through the state’s emergency toll-free lines 112 and 767.

The Chairman of the agency, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, made the appeal on Sunday in a statement signed by the agency’s Head, Public Affairs Unit, Mr Adebayo Taofik.

“Members of the public should provide information about criminal activities around them to security agencies as a way of curbing crime and clamping down on all violators of the state’s environmental laws,” Egbeyemi said.

He said that the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, had directed the agency to clampdown on such violators, especially those impeding the free flow of traffic across the state.

The chairman said that the directive became imperative as a way of sanitising the environment and ensuring free flow of traffic for all road users.

Egbeyemi said that the directive also empowered the agency to clear all illegal traders, abandoned vehicles, roadside mechanics, miscreants, motorcycles and other activities constituting environmental nuisance across the state.

“There is an urgent need to create a free flow of traffic for motorists by clearing all obstructions on Lagos roads with the many ongoing road rehabilitation projects across the state,” the chairman said.

Egbeyemi implored all illegal traders, road-side mechanics, iron benders and owners of abandoned vehicles, particularly those ones around police stations to vacate immediately.

He said that anyone caught during the enforcement would be dealt with in accordance with the law.

According to him, the directive is to be jointly carried out with the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC) and the Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Corps (LNSC).

“Areas to be covered during the enforcement operations include Igando, Ikorodu, Ajah, Mile 2, Obalende, Oyingbo, Dopemu, Iyana-Ipaja, Agege, Ojota, Idimu, Yaba, Ikate-Elegushi, Apple Junction (Festac), Bogije area and Mushin,” Egbeyemi said.

He commended CP Odumosu for his directive to all Divisional Police Officers to support the agency’s clampdown on illegal commercial motorcycle operators across the state.

“In total compliance with the commissioner’s directive, the enforcement team of the agency over the weekend, cleared the entire Ikeja GRA, Mopol 20 Barracks and surroundings of the Lagos Police Command.

“The area was cleared of illegal traders, vulcanisers, illegal beer parlours, block moulders, motorcycle riders, abandoned and accident vehicles as well as illegal tricycle operators,” Egbeyemi said. (NAN)