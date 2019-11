A retired military officer and academic, Brig. Gen. Muhammed Adeka has called for the repositioning of the nation’s security architecture through the fixing of identified security lacuna at all tiers of government.

Adeka, a senior lecturer in the Department of Intelligence and Cyber Security at the Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna, made the call on Sunday in Ibadan.

The retired military officer spoke at the 2019 national convention of the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta Muslim Alumni (MAPAMA).

In his lecture entitled: “Economic security as a solution to national insecurity,” Adeka noted that there is an urgent need to fill the identified security lacuna at state and local government levels.

He said that such would ensure that there is no official security negligence at all levels of government in the country. According to him, there is also the need to focus on sponsors of violent crimes more than their foot soldiers.

Adeka said that such would be more cost-effective both in time and resources, to chase the identified sponsors of terrorism than fighting the foot soldiers alone.

A lecturer at the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), Prof. Abideen Olaiya, called for a national economic rebirth to avert the ugly trend in the nation’s economy.

Olaiya, who was the guest lecturer at the event, blamed the current trend on corruption, cyber crime, unemployment, hunger, anger and prevalence of ignorance, among others.

The don also bemoaned what he called the alarming rate of oppression in the country from the wealthy class, asserting that “in Islamic economics, God gave rights of custodian to the wealthy individuals, but never permitted them to use such in punishing the less- privileged ones in the society.”

He listed oppression, cheating, lack of openness and communication as some of the factors affecting the security of the nation.

Earlier, MAPAMA National President, Alhaji Taofik Salako, said that the theme of the convention is part of their contribution to national discourse and is aimed at enhancing the growth and development of the nation.

“There is no doubt that Nigerians and friends of Nigeria must join hands with government at all levels in finding and implementing workable solutions to our quest for peace, progress, justice and unity,” he added.

Salako stressed the need for governments at all levels to take more drastic measures towards reducing the mind-boggling and unnecessary wasteful monetisation of the nation’s political system.