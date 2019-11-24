President Muhammadu Buhari personal assistant on social media, Lauretta Onochie, has said that she can not understand what President Buhari has to do with Mr. Allen Onyeama of Air Peace being indicted and charged in the USA

Onochie tweeted on Sunday: “I do not understand what President Buhari has to do with Mr. Onyema of Air Peace being indicted and charged in the USA. According to our attorney-general, the Federal Government has not even been informed of the situation,”

“American laws go after those who break them. What a man sows… How much has Nigeria invested in the Niger Delta amnesty programme, NDDC and 13 per cent derivation funds? All, mostly in a black hole (sic).

“Do we know the extent of poverty, ignorance and disease in the Niger Delta? Please let America too help us see how Niger Delta underdeveloped Niger Delta. Those of us from the Niger Delta who are the direct beneficiaries of the suffering that emanated from the looting of our wealth will tackle them. It is our war that is being fought.

“Laws, Nigerian or American, go after those who break them; so we must mind our business. QED! We are smarter now than ever before. Gradually, the scales of tribalism, religious affinity and political loyalty are falling off our eyes and being replaced by Nigerianism. Nigerians are not keen on tales by moonlight. Let him return to America to face his accusers.”

$20m fraud: Allen Onyeama, Air Peace boss denies allegations



The United States federal grand jury after investigation by law enforcement agents said Onyeama’s suspiciously started moving funds in 2010 using a string of foundations he had set up to open bank accounts in the United States.

The report said Onyeama moved funds from his foundations to conduct commercial transactions on behalf of his airlines and other businesses that federal authorities later found to be fictitious.

The United States Department of Justice said he allegedly issued several fraudulent letters of credit to American banks through banks in Nigeria to purchase aircraft and equipment. American banks used included Bank of America and Wells Fargo and Bank of Montreal in Canada.

