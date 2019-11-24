Barely a week after the governorship election in Kogi state, Sunday Karimi, who represented Yagba Federal Constituency in the 8th House of Representatives, has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Karimi, who formally declared his withdrawal from the PDP in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Sunday, said his leaving the PDP is with immediate effect.

In the statement, Karimi promised to “hand over his membership card to his ward officals, assuring that he would soon make public his decision about his political future very soon.

However, there are strong indications from his camp that he is heading to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Karimi, a founding member of the PDP in 1998, once served as the state deputy chairman of the PDP. He however, defected from the PDP to the defunct All Congress of Nigeria (ACN) and won the House of Representatives seat in 2011.

The former lawmaker later returned to the PDP, a platform on which he also won the 2015 election. His latest defection sources said is attributable to him being shabbily treated by the PDP ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Read Also: Trader Moni of N5, 000 given by FG makes a lot of difference – Ndume

Karimi aspired for election into the Senate in 2019, but was disqualified by the PDP from contesting the primary along with others in very strange circumstances.

Though, he took the PDP to court then, Karimi was later prevailed upon to abandon the court processes, which he did and vehemently, worked tirelessly for the party using his resources to ensure victory for the party’s senatorial candidate, Senator Dino Melaye.