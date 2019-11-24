As part of activities to reposition Edo State as first choice investment hub and boost private sector activities, the Edo State Government has concluded plans to sponsor entrepreneurs and start-ups to next year’s Global Entrepreneurship Congress.

The state government disclosed this when it gathered over 20 entrepreneurs at the Edo Innovation Hub to commemorate the Global Entrepreneurship Week. Top priority at the event was how the State will be fully represented at the 2020 Global Entrepreneurship Congress.

The Global Entrepreneurship Congress is an annual global platform where entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, thought leaders, academia and policymakers meet, deliberate and collaborate to bring ideas to life, drive economic growth and expand human welfare as well as discuss the future for Entrepreneurship development across continents.

Speaking to newsmen at the Entrepreneurship Summit organised to mark the Global Entrepreneurship Week, the Executive Director, Smiles Africa International Youth Development Initiative, Mr. Purpose Osamwonyi Iserhienrhien said entrepreneurs in the state have in the past attended the congress individually but the Summit will help fine-tune the plan to enable entrepreneurs attend the Congress as a state and showcase its rich entrepreneurial prowess.

He said, “We have been attending the congress as individuals but it’s our dream to attend as a state and have a stand christened, “Edo State Investment Stand”, where we can showcase the works and activities of all Edo State entrepreneurs. Our presence there as a state will help woo and boost investment opportunities in the state, as it will help create employment and business opportunities for youths.”

Iserhienrhien noted that the congress is hosted in different rising entrepreneurial cities and fosters collaborations among thousands of delegates from more than 170 countries to define action in addressing challenges around growing entrepreneurial ecosystem and more effectively enabling entrepreneurs everywhere.

He assured that the entrepreneurs will in line with the vision of the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration return from the congress with business opportunities and investors to grow the economy and develop the state.

Manager, Projects and Communication, SABI hub, Mr. John Osawe commended Governor Obaseki for creating a platform like the Edo innovation hub, where various entrepreneurs, businesses and youths across the state express themselves and realize their potentials.

He noted that the Global Entrepreneurship Week has brought several entrepreneurs together to collaborate and deliberate on how to move entrepreneurship activities in the State to global stage using the global congress holding in 2020.

President of SUBA Capital, Silas Ozoya said the focus of the entrepreneurship summit is to take entrepreneurs and businesses in Edo State to the global stage.

“Our focus is to bring Edo State entrepreneurs together at the Global Entrepreneurship Congress. Having a stand to showcase Edo businesses would help promote entrepreneurship and woo investors to the State”, he added.