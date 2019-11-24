Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger state on Sunday advocated structural adjustment in governance to boost economic growth and development in the country.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mrs. Mary Berje, said Gov. Bello made the call during a 3-day executive leadership retreat on administrative relationship, strategic communication and management of public of finance for economic development.

The retreat was organised for the newly sworn-in commissioners and other top government functionaries in the state in Kaduna.

He described the retreat as timely and informative, urging the participants to ensure they block all leakages in the system so as to improve the state’s finances.

The governor added that the future would be tougher than it is, hence the need for structural adjustment and financial prudence.

“The future is looking very bleak financially and things will be tougher,” he said.

According to him, the state must work towards moving away from over-reliance on federal government allocation and device other means of generating finance.

“We need to block leakages and we must do some structural adjustments to survive the challenges of the future and the only solution is to move away from dependence on federal allocations.

Read Also: Completion of Lagos-Ibadan rail project by April 2020 achievable – Amaechi

“This is to enable us increase our internally generated revenue so that federal allocation becomes just an augmentation. Our main revenue should come from what we generate internally and what we get as federal allocation should be an augmentation.

“We must change the narrative because we must survive. We must move our system from basically a publicly reliance system into a private sector system,” he added.

He charged the participants on financial prudence and to avoid memos that were not relevant and ensure the completion of ongoing projects before embarking on new one that were people oriented.