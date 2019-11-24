About 11 communities in Afikpo North Local Government Area of Ebonyi state have expressed their readiness and commitment to put an end to the harmful practice of female genital mutilation in the area.

The communities’ new disposition is a reaction to the outcome of the United Nations joint programme survey, which showed that the area had 70.4 per cent female genital mutilation prevalence among women between the ages of 15 and 49.

State Director of the National Orientation Agency, Dr. Emma Abah, made this known at the weekend in Amuro Mgbom, during a public denunciation of female genital mutilation by traditional institutions and the people of the area.

Abah said that Afikpo North has the second highest prevalence of female genital mutilation in the state after Ohaukwu Local Government Area prevalence of 72.6 per cent.

He said that the communities in the local government declared their commitment to end the unwholesome act because of its consequences.

“Based on the UNJP baseline survey, Afikpo North Local Government Area is the second highest prevalence of 70.4 per cent in the state.

“Since 2015, UNICEF has supported its partners, NOA, Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development and Global Health Awareness Research Foundation, among others to implement activities at the community and local government levels for intervention,” Abah said.

The NOA boss urged the communities to set up a surveillance team in their various communities to ensure total compliance.

He commended the UNICEF representative and Chief Field Officer, Enugu, Mr. Ibrahim Conte, the Child Protection Specialist, Family Succour and Upliftment Foundation and other state partners for achieving the public declaration.

Conte appealed to the traditional rulers and state government to provide an alternative means of livelihood for those who carry out the act.

“I expect the traditional rulers to come up with laws that will drive the change needed and provide an alternative means of livelihood for those who perform the act to end the phenomenon,” he said.

The Traditional Ruler of Isuoha of Ohaisui, Eze Ewa Elechi, expressed joy that the communities were committed to abandon the practice and pledged to work in that regard to achieve success of the declaration.