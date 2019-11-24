Lagos State First Lady, Dr. (Mrs.) Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu on Sunday underscored the need for the people to embrace continuous learning and practice new positive things, saying such was important to engender personal growth and development which in turn will rub off favorably on the society.

Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu

Speaking on Sunday at a Special Thanksgiving Service held at the Chapel of Christ the Light, Alausa, Ikeja, to appreciate God for the successful hosting of the 2019 National Women Conference of the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO), Dr Sanwo-Olu said learning new things was critical, and that it should be a priority for all residents.

“It is indeed an honour for us to be here today. We thank God for all that he has done for us. Our Motto at COWLSO is ‘We are one’ and we have shown that in various aspects of planning towards our COWLSO Conference.

“This year’s COWLSO Conference with the theme: “Unlearn, Learn and Relearn: The 21st Century Women’s THEMES Perspective/Approach,” was apt for this year. It also was in line with the vision of this present administration of Mr Babajide Olusola Aduragbemi Sanwo-Olu as espoused in THEMES to engender a greater Lagos.

“We give God all the glory that at that Conference, we had almost 3,000 women who are now going to be our ambassadors to preach the word on THEMES’ unlearn, learn and relearn some new things,” she said.

Alluding to the story of woman who had suffered infirmity for 18 years as recorded in Luke 13: 10-17, the First Lady said contrary to what the people had been used to, Jesus healed the woman in question on a Sabbath Day, adding: “In that scripture, we realized that the woman that had been suffering for 18 years was actually healed on a Sunday. This shows that whatever we have learnt, we need to unlearn and learn new things. That passage was absolutely apt.”

While speaking on the book of Esther 4: 14, Dr Sanwo-Olu also urged women to endeavor to use their positions to impact humanity positively, just like women of faith in the Bible.

“As women, we are made for a time like this. Each and every one of us have the opportunity to be in various positions in our various walks of life and so therefore, some of us feel that whatever is happening in other parts of the country does not concern us. But I keep on reminding us that it is one Nigeria and so each and every one of us have been made for a time like this.

“We need to find out what is our purpose and for us to do that in life, we have to be like Esther and Deborah; we have to arise to do things differently; we have to think outside of the box and even think without the box. My dear sisters, please let us go away with this message that wherever we are, let us re-examine ourselves; let us be useful wherever we are; let us show this time around that we are going to do things a little bit different which is very important,” she said.

She added that the service was specifically organized to appreciate God for the successful outing recorded at the 2019 Conference which was the first she presided over as Chairman of COWLSO.

“I am glad and grateful to be here today to be able to come and stand with all my sisters here and my brothers to appreciate God. I also want to appreciate all my sisters here because we came, we saw and we conquered,” she said.

Earlier, the guest speaker, Pastor Mayokun Oreofe said it was important for women to appreciate the fact that things would degenerate without their involvement, and as such they must use their positions to positively affect humanity.

Oreofe, who spoke on the theme: “God’s Revelation In Realization And Actualization Of Women’s Destiny,” said title without realization of destiny is empty, and that people must love God to qualify to receive revelation about life.

“God will reveal himself to those who love him; all those who love God will do what he says and impact of obedience is love,” she said.

Earlier on Friday, the COWLSO team led by the First Lady and the wife of the Deputy Governor, Mrs Oluremi Hamzat were at the Central Mosque, Alausa, Ikeja to appreciate Almighty Allah for the success of the 2019 Conference.