Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, on Sunday tasked troops of the ‘Exercise Crocodile Smile IV’ on diligence and hard work.

Speaking when he visited the troop at Tarkwa Bay, Lagos, Buratai urged the officers to take the exercise seriously as it would help them when the need arose in real life.

The exercise is aimed at enhancing troop’s operational proficiency, inter-agency cooperation and civil-military coordination, including curbing prevalent contemporary security challenges such as kidnapping, armed robbery, cultism, ritual killing and pipeline vandalism within its area of responsibility.

“It is good to know that this training exercise is happening in this era of insurgency and extremism. We must continue to train, support civil authority, when the situation arises we must take the exercise seriously.

“We must learn and continue to learn, if you train hard now, when the time requires real operation, it will be easy,” he said and urged the troops to follow judiciously everything they are being taught.

“I expect everyone to follow the exercise seriously. I am here to see you and I must say that 81 Division is doing well,” he said, just as the army chief commended the 81 Division for its achievements within the period that the exercise began.

“Let me congratulate the troops, especially on the civil-military relations, the medical and educational outreach has been well conducted, the anti-criminal activities has achieved a good result,” he said.