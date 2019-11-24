The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that President Muhammadu Buhari ‘is more interested in the survival of the murderous All Progressives Congress (APC) than the survival of democracy, which his party is doing all to truncate since the impunity that was introduced by the APC to manipulate greater part of the 2019 Presidential elections.

The PDP according to Kola OlogbondiyanNational Publicity Secretary also charged President Buhari to address the issues of violence, killings and alteration of election results by the All Progressives Congress (APC), under his watch, and end all attempts to bring the unconstitutional third term, which he cannot get, to public discourse.

The party counseled President Buhari to note that the issue of third term is a dead end. Touting a respect for the constitution as a way of bringing the issue to public discussion cannot give it a life.

The PDP noted that if President Buhari seeks to uphold the constitution, he should have used the APC NEC meeting to directly and strongly condemn his party’s resort to violence, killing, forceful invasion of polling units and alteration of results to seize power in the November 16th Kogi and Bayelsa states governorship election as well as the Kogi West Senatorial election.

President Buhari by now ought to have summoned his service chiefs and ordered a presidential investigation into the violence and observed infractions in the elections, including the deployment of a Police helicopter to teargas voters.

It is important to state that such a failure however registers grave meanings to Nigerians.

It is also unfortunate that instead of taking concrete and decisive steps to bring the perpetrators of the heinous crimes in Kogi and Bayelsa to book and give assurances of electoral reforms, Mr. President is rather seeking to make a discourse of an unattainable third term.

The PDP noted that from President Buhari’s speech, it is clear that he is more interested in the survival of the murderous APC than the survival of democracy, which his party is doing all to truncate since the impunity that was introduced by the APC to manipulate greater part of the 2019 Presidential elections.

Breaking: Buhari orders completion of Ajaokuta steel



The PDP urges Nigerians to note Mr. President’s well-informed fears that the APC might not survive his tenure.

Such is a bitter truth of the inevitable mortality of a devious platform upon which Nigerians experienced the worst form of suppression, deprivation and cruelty ever in the history of our nation. Indeed, there is no hope for APC.

The APC is a party that has brought so much division, bloodletting and hardship to Nigeria, so much that compatriots resorted to suicide and slavery mission abroad as options. Such platform can only thrive for a while. It is therefore advisable for Mr. President to abandon the true and unambiguous picture of the fate of his dying party and concentrate on ways to address the problems brought by his administration on Nigerians.

Instead of attempting to spur a public discourse out of unattainable third term or seeking to mend an already derelict APC, Mr. President should know that Nigerians’ expectation of him, in this second and, of course, last term, is the restoration of rule of law and a legacy of electoral reforms that will guarantee free, fair and credible election in Nigeria.

Anything short of this is unacceptable.

Signed:

Kola OlogbondiyanNational Publicity Secretary