The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a 42-year-old woman, Temitope Akinola, for poisoning and killing her two-day-old granddaughter with sniper insecticide.

It was gathered that Akinola, a resident of Isolate, in Shagamu area of Ogun, had visited her daughter who had just put to bed, when she perpetrated the heinous crime.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect had attempted to abort the child for her daughter, who she said got pregnant for a man she did not like.

Her hatred for the father of the child further dragged her into poisoning the child, when the mother left the baby in Akinola’s care, to go and take her bath.

Confirming the incident, the Ogun Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the incident happened last Thursday, November 21, 2019.

Oyeyemi said: “ The arrest of the suspect followed an information received by police in Shagamu Division after the reported death of the child that the suspect, who has never hidden her hatred for the father of the baby, was the only person with the child while the baby’s mother went to take her birth, only for her to come back and met the lifeless body of the baby.

“ Upon the information, the Divisional Police Officer, Shagamu Division, Okiki Agunbiade, a Superintendent of Police, detailed his detectives to the scene where the killer grandmother was promptly arrested.

“ On interrogation, the suspect admitted killing the baby because she didn’t like her daughter getting married to the father of the baby. She confessed further that when she discovered that her daughter was pregnant, she made an attempt to terminate the pregnancy but her pastor warned her not to do so hence she waited for her to deliver before carrying out her devilish intention.

“ She explained further that she poisoned the baby with a deadly insecticide known asa sniper. The corpse of the baby had been deposited at Olabisi Onabanjo Teaching Hospital Mortuary for autopsy, while the suspect has been transferred tothe homicide section of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and prosecution. “