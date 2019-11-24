Granada (Spain) – Atletico Madrid lost ground on leaders Barcelona as they were held 1-1 away to Granada on Saturday for a seventh draw in 14 La Liga games.

Diego Simeone’s side went ahead on the hour mark through Brazilian leftback Renan Lodi but lost their lead soon after when Granada’s German Sanchez outjumped his marker Hector Herrera and sent a header crashing into the net.

Simeone brought on record signing Joao Felix in search of a winner but his side barely managed to test Granada’s keeper Rui Silva in the closing stages.

$20m fraud: Allen Onyeama, Air Peace boss denies allegations



They were, however, denied a penalty appeal when substitute Dario Poveda was felled in added time.