A 50- year-old factory worker, Sunday Usenobong, has lost his life, after falling into a melting pot, while operating a machine at his place of work.

The incident reportedly happened on Friday, November 22, at the factory, Landcraft industry Nig. Ltd, located at Odogunyan Industrial Estate, Ikorodu.

Bizarre: Woman, 42, kills two-day-old granddaughter over hatred for son-in-law



The Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Elkana Bala, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, confirmed the incident.

He said, “ On November 22, 2019, at 3:as a.m. one Sunday Usenobong, a staff of Landcraft industry Nig. Ltd, Odogunyan Industrial Estate, Ikorodu, allegedly fell inside a melting hot pot, while operating the company’s machine.

“ Consequently, the victim died on the spot. Homicide detectives have visited the scene. The corpse was evacuated to a public morgue for autopsy. The investigation is ongoing.”

Similarly, Bala confirmed the death of 35-year-old man, Olatunde Femi, who got trapped while operating a moulding machine at Multipak Nig. Ltd., located at Plot F28, Kudirat Abiola Way, Oregun.

The PPRO stated that the incident happened on November 19, 2019, at 8:20 pm.

“ Homicide detectives visited the scene. The corpse was evacuated to a public morgue for autopsy. The investigation is ongoing, ” Bala said.

