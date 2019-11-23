Following several negative criticism on the first international witchcraft conference, the authorities of the University of Nigeria Nsukka has withdrawn its approval to use one of the centres in the school(Energy Centre), for the conference scheduled for next week.

READ ALSO: ESCAE-BENIN University honours Nigerian fashion icon



Dr P.E. Ugwuoke, the director of the centre, made this known to the conference organisers due to the opposition by Christian students and the Christian Association of Nigeria against the conference.



According to Ugwuoke,the conference is inspired by B.I.C Ijomah of the Centre for Policy and Research and It is a pure academic exercise, not a real meeting of witches and wizards.

We are shocked by the uninformed reaction of Christian students and CAN, he said.