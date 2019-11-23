A mobile court has convicted 31 motorists over various traffic offences in Jos.

The motorists were convicted having been arraigned before the court by the Plateau Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

The Public Education Officer of the command, Mr Andrew Bala, disclosed this to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Jos.

Bala said the FRSC legal officer was the Prosecuting counsel at the court which sat along major routes within Jos metropolis on Thursday.

He said the FRSC arraigned 32 offending motorists before the court and it convicted 31, and discharged one.

“Thirty two motorists were earlier arrested, but the court discharged one and convicted 31.

“The motorists were convicted over use of expired tyres, seatbelt violation, driver’s license violation, use of phone while driving and underage driving,” he said.

The official said the court, however, fined the convicted motorists and impounded their vehicles, pending when they would pay the fines.

He said the command would continue to use the mobile court to compel motorists to comply with traffic rules and regulations, particularly during the ember months.