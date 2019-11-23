Lagos State Government, on Friday, stated that all the illegal street traders dispersed from the roads in Oyingbo must relocate back to the main market.

A statement signed by the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tunji Bello, said the illegal street traders create traffic bottlenecks and impede the free flow of traffic, charging Oyingbo market leaders to meet the Chairman of Lagos Mainland Local Government immediately to fashion out ways of accommodating the street traders in the main market.

While warning that the State Government will no longer condone the excesses of traders who have abandoned the market for the streets, Bello said the activities of traders impeding traffic is unacceptable, thus the government is left with no other option than to clamp down on those who slow down other road users and also litter the roads with refuse.

Bello maintained that despite several warnings, the traders have continued to litter the market, the streets and refused to patronise PSP operators.

The Commissioner said that rather than waste time to plead or appeal to the State government, the traders and their leaders should adopt corrective measures by desisting from street trading and patronising PSP operators.

He disclosed that operatives of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps, LAGESC, have been drafted to the market and the adjoining streets with standing instructions to arrest any street trader found within the vicinity, warning that any operative found collaborating with street traders will face stern disciplinary measures.

He also warned street traders in other areas like Marina, Agege, Mushin, Alimosho and Obalende that the massive enforcement exercise will soon extend to their domain.