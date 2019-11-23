The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has announced that as a step towards its avowed commitment to infuse Capital Market Studies into the Curriculum in schools in Nigeria, the Commission has commenced the development of teachers’ guides.

This was announced by Acting Director-General of the SEC in a welcome address at the Third Quarter Capital Market Committee Meeting held in Lagos, Thursday.

According to her, “in terms of our investor education efforts, you are aware of the initiative towards including Capital Market Studies into curricula of Basic and Senior Secondary Schools. Having infused the capital market content into this curriculum, the next phase of our work is to develop Teachers’ Guides. We have equally constituted a steering committee for the Universities’ curriculum.

“Taking our investor enlightenment drive further, we hosted over 250 personnel of the military, para-military and security agencies in August. The program was a first of its kind with the participants anxious for more exposure to the capital market. A similar engagement was held in Lagos in October, with the equal success recorded”.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the SEC Board, Mr Olufemi Lijadu said Capital Markets play critical roles in the development of any country adding that at this period of low oil price, the capital markets could be a medium to raise more funds for finance the nation’s development projects.

“What we do here at this CMC meeting has far greater implications for the economy. We hope and trust that this will be the beginning of the good partnership between the SEC board and the market as we both have a common objective of developing a first-class capital market.

“We hope to build a capital market where there is transparency, fairness, liquidity, compliance among others. A lot of the knowledge and research capability you have as stakeholders will be of immense assistance to us as we pursue these laudable goals to make our market a world-class capital market” Lijadu added.