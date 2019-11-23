The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has inaugurated two more passport and biometric visa facilities in Tokyo, Japan, and Seoul, South Korea .

The Service Public Relations Officer (SPRO), Mr Sunday James disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

James said that the operation desks were inaugurated by the Minister of interior, Mr Rauf Aregbesola on Nov. 21, 2019.

