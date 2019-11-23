The Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, on Saturday urged the China Civil Engineering and Construction Corporation (CCECC), the contractor handling the ongoing Lagos-Ibadan rail line project to do a good work.

Amaechi made the appeal during an inspection tour of the ongoing rail project which took him and his team from Lagos to Abeokuta station, Ogun and Ibadan, Oyo State.

Atlanta World Trade Centre president to lead business mission to Nigeria

He said that the advice became imperative if the Federal Government decided not to engage the CCECC for the maintenance of the services.

“If we don’t want to give you the maintenance work, let the public see that you have done a good work that can last so many years,’’ the minister said.

Amaechi called on the engineers handling the stations to engage adequate and qualified personnel for the finishing of the project.

“We need qualified people that can take us through the finishing of all the stations,” he said.

He urged the contractor to work hard to deliver the project, saying that the next inspection would come up Dec. 20.

According to him, the Federal Government wants to embark on free train ride from Lagos-Ibadan very soon on the Lagos-Ibadan standard rail line.

He said that the government wanted to reduce pressure on the road, hence the need to deliver the project on time.

“ Ten locomotives and 16 coaches have been shipped and will arrive before December ending,’’ the minister said.

He said that Diesel Multiple Units (DMU) of 10 coaches had been shipped, saying one set would go to Abuja-Kaduna railway while the other would be on Lagos-Ibadan corridor.

Assessing the progress of works across the 10 stations along the 156 km corridor, Amaechi said that the stations were upcoming as equipment the contractor was expecting had arrived.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the minister and his team commenced the inspection at the ongoing construction of Costain Bridge in Lagos and progressed across the 10 stations on the corridor. (NAN)