Rep. Raheem Olawuyi, on Saturday, distributed working tools as empowerment to 66 members of his constituency as a way of boosting their living standard.

Olawuyi, representing Ekiti/Irepodun/Isin/Oke-Ero Federal Constituency, said the working tools were those duly-approved and supplied as part of the constituency project toward empowering the people of the constituency.

Atlanta World Trade Centre president to lead business mission to Nigeria

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a break-down of the items distributed at the constituency office in Omu-Aran included 42 grinding machines, 12 tailoring machines and 12 electricity generating sets.

The beneficiaries are those selected across the wards of the four local government areas of the constituency.

Also honoured and included as beneficiaries are the families of the five All Progressive Congress (APC) members in Irepodun Local Government, who lost their lives in a ghastly motor accident a year ago.

According to Olawuyi, the items are those ones we recovered through my findings that were approved for the constituency earlier before I assumed office few months ago.

“A lot of negative things have happened to many of such items in the past but it is not our style and will only amount to a waste of time and energy to start asking questions now.

“We feel that the ones we were able to lay our hands on should be genuinely and evenly distributed to deserving beneficiaries without further delay.

“I want to appeal to today’s beneficiaries that these items are not to be sold but should ensure that they are judiciously use for their intended objectives.

“It is our belief that with the little income from the management of these tools, beneficiaries will be able to cater for their personal and family needs,’’ the lawmaker said.

Olawuyi also noted that plans were already on top gear to empower widows in the constituency.

He urged the constituents not to relent in their prayers and support for his administration.

Mr Omotayo Awodiji, a member of the Kwara State House of Assembly, representing Irepodun Constituency, in a goodwill message, praised Olawuyi for his foresight.

He also appealed to the beneficiaries to ensure that the items are used for their intended purpose.

Mrs Fatimoh Yunus and Mr Akeem Adebayo, both beneficiaries, thanked the donor for his magnanimity, describing the gesture as timely and beneficial.

Earlier, Olawuyi had in the morning, paid an unscheduled visit to Omu-Aran Central Market where he assured the traders of adequate support toward enhancing their commercial and trading activities.

“We will not relent in our responsibility of ensuring even distribution of the dividend of democracy to every sector in our constituency,” he said.

He described the traders as an integral part of the socio-economic development of any locality, promising that their welfare would not be jeopardised.

The lawmaker, who donated various undisclosed amount of money to some of the traders inside the market, praised them for their commitment and patriotism during the last general elections.

Responding, Mrs Mogbonjubola Awoniyi, the Iyaloja (Market Leader) in Irepodun Local Government Area, described the visit as heart-warming and the first of its kind by any Federal lawmaker. (NAN)